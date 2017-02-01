Baby treated at UK Hospital after ingesting heroin; charges filed

John Patterson, 26, of Somerset, and Leah Pollaro, 26, of Millersburg, were arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with second-degree criminal abuse after their 11-month-old child was discovered to have ingested heroin.
The two were arrested following an investigation after Pollaro found the couple's 11-month-old son unresponsive at the grandparent's residence on W. KY 80 in Casey County. The child was transported to Pulaski County Hospital and later flown to University of Kentucky Hospital. It was later determined that the child had ingested heroin.
The child is in stable condition.
Pollaro and Patterson were both lodged in the Casey County jail.
Patterson was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
