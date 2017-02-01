Settlement money led woman to shoot husband, daughters, detective testifies

A Whitley County woman killed her husband over the proceeds from a settlement check and shot her two teen daughters so they wouldn’t have to grow up without a mother, according to media reports of a detective’s testimony.
Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg has been charged with three counts of domestic murder in the deaths of Larry Taylor, 51, and daughters Jessie, 18, and a 13-year-old. She also was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer at the family’s house on U.S. 25 in Williamsburg on the night of Jan. 13.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Courtney Taylor waived her rights to appear in Whitley County District Court, WKYT reported.
A Kentucky State Police officer testified that Taylor killed her husband Larry “over a $264,000 ... settlement she had deposited in August that had been depleted,” WKYT said. In a six-page letter, Courtney Taylor said she shot her kids so they wouldn’t grow up without a mother, the station reported from testimony.
The victims were found shot in the head in their beds. Taylor pointed her weapon at responding sheriff’s deputies and was shot twice, LEX18 reported.
Taylor’s case is expected to be handed over to a grand jury for review of the charges, LEX18 reported.
