Two men stole four depth finders from Cabela’s. Help police find them

Police are asking for your help to apprehend two men who stole depth finders from Cabela’s. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s crime of the week is the theft of four depth finders from Cabela’s in Lexington. At 5:30 p.m. July 30, two men were able to remove the security tags and conceal the depth finders before leaving the store. The store’s loss-prevention workers got several photos of the men before they left.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Jamaal Jackson, who is wanted on charges of trafficking cocaine and heroin, tampering with evidence, and being a persistent felony offender.
Jackson, 36, is a black man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Jackson, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
