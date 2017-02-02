Andres Soto wanted to help at-risk kids like he once was. The boy who killed him could leave prison next year.

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced Thursday to 11 years of incarceration after pleading guilty to the 2015 shooting death of a Lexington man who hoped to one day help troubled youths and reduce violence.
Christopher Bravo, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting death of Andres Soto Jr., 20.
Bravo pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2016, to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. On Thursday, he was sentenced to ten years for the manslaughter charge and one year for the charge of tampering. He could get out as early as next year.
Soto had been near a food truck on Oxford Circle in Lexington with his cousin during the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2015, when he was shot. Before his death, Soto overcame adversity to earn the respect and care of his Learning Center teachers and mentors, and he hoped to counsel teens and prevent violence.
Prosecutors said during prior court hearings that Bravo had fired his gun because someone standing near Soto had pulled a gun and held it at his side, WKYT reported.
“Everybody loses in these situations,” said Jerry Wright, Bravo’s attorney said Thursday. “We have one family who has lost a loved one forever, we have another family who loses their child for a period of time. It’s going to be a lifetime problem for (Bravo) as well. Everybody is remorseful, but there’s no way to take it back.”
Bravo has served 415 days with the Department of Juvenile Justice since being charged, Wright said. By the time he turns 18 in September 2018 and is re-sentenced as an adult he will be eligible for both probation and parole.
While in the juvenile detention center, Bravo has been taking high school classes. Judge James Ishmael noted that Bravo earned three As and two Bs in his most recent classes and said that his decisions on the night of the shooting were a “waste.”
Just before the shooting, 15-year-old Bravo had been driving a van at about 3 a.m.
“That is a recipe for disaster, and unfortunately disaster happened,” Judge James Ishmael said. “There’s no reason and there’s no excuse for a 15- year-old to be driving a van with a gun at that time of the morning. Nothing good was going to happen. Nothing.”
When Bravo is sentenced as an adult in 2018 the court has the option of probating him, Wright said. Since he will have served almost 3 years by that time he will also be eligible for parole.
Soto’s family and Bravo’s family were in the courtroom at the time of the sentencing.
“I have reviewed the many letters from Soto’s family,” Ishmael said. “I am moved and so very, very sorry. I wish something else could be done.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
