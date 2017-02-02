Man told police he hit ‘something in the road.’ Now he’s charged with manslaughter.

Corbin police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred on U.S. 25 East the day before.
Corbin police Capt. Coy Wilson said Roscoe Jones, 62, was crossing U.S. 25 on foot at about 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a truck that left the scene.
Jones was taken by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died.
Wilson said police had publicized a description of the vehicle involved in the crash after getting video from nearby businesses and collecting pieces of the vehicle’s headlight.
“We knew that we were looking for a Ford Ranger,” he said.
On Thursday, police received an anonymous tip “that there was a vehicle matching that description with some front-end damage at some apartments,” Wilson said.
He and another officer went to the apartments and found the truck, which belonged to John Melton, 46, of Corbin.
Wilson said Melton told them that he had been driving on U.S. 25 at about the time of the accident and that “he hit something in the road, but he didn’t think it was a person.”
Melton was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, Wilson said.
Wilson said Jones lived across the street from where he was hit. Jones’ family said he was walking to an ATM, he said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
