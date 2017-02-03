Man accused of threatening to kill assistant federal prosecutor

A federal grand jury has accused a former Lexington man of threatening to kill a federal prosecutor.
Edgar Villa-Castaneda was also indicted Thursday on one count of soliciting another person to kill the assistant U.S. attorney identified only by the initials “R.D.” in the indictment.
The indictment says that in 2015 in Woodford County. Villa-Castaneda “did threaten to murder R.D., an assistant United States attorney, with intent to retaliate” against the prosecutor “on account of the performance of his official duties.”
The indictment doesn’t give specifics as to how the alleged threat was relayed.
The indictment also says Villa-Castaneda “did solicit, command, induce and endeavor to persuade T.M.” to “murder an officer of the United States.”
Villa-Castaneda is serving a 17-year sentence in a federal prison in Bennettsville, S.C., according to a motion for arraignment in the court file. He pleaded guilty last year for his role in a conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana between August 2014 and February 2015.
The drugs were distributed in Fayette, Madison and Montgomery counties in Kentucky and in Tennessee and Georgia.
Villa-Castaneda is scheduled to be arraigned on the latest charges Feb. 24 in Lexington before Magistrate Judge Robert Wier.
If convicted, Villa-Castaneda faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
