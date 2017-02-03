Another Apollo Oil employee is indicted on wire-fraud charge

Another employee of Apollo Oil has been indicted in a wire-fraud scheme in which he allegedly took more than $121,000 from the Winchester-based company.
A year ago, an employee accused of stealing more than $3 million from the wholesale oil distributorship was sentenced to a little more than four years in prison.
In the latest case, a federal grand jury in Lexington indicted Kevin McComas on a charge of wire fraud. He was general manager of Apollo’s location in Nitro, W.Va., the indictment says.
McComas identified Apollo customers who paid on a cash-on-delivery basis, and when he obtained their payments, he would deposit them into an “Apollo” bank account that he created and controlled, the indictment says. He then used that money for personal expenditures, the indictment says.
McComas used a computer owned by the company to connect daily from his West Virginia location to Apollo’s server in Winchester. He then allegedly accessed and modified customer information and route manifests to note that each customer had canceled the order.
The purpose of that “was to alter a purchase order record in order to conceal” the thefts, the indictment says.
In this manner, McComas “stole $121,727.28” from the company between February 2013 and July 2015, the indictment says.
In the previous case, Bradley E. Taylor of Winchester embezzled over a 10-year period from Apollo. In that case, Taylor fabricated purchase orders, invoices and shipping documents reflecting fictitious purchases of bulk oil products. The company then issued checks to a shell company Taylor had created.
Apollo Oil provides oils and other products from Valvoline, Shell, Castrol and other manufacturers to car dealerships, quick-lube stores, trucking companies and factories. It has locations in Louisville; Madisonville; Nitro, W.Va.; and Columbus, Ohio.
McComas is scheduled to be arraigned March 6 in Lexington before Magistrate Judge Robert Wier.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
