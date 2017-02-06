Former Lexington city employee sentenced to 10 years in drug case

A former Lexington city employee was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.
William Dixon, 56, admitted in federal court last year that he possessed and intended to distribute large quantities of fentanyl in Fayette County. Dixon worked for the city’s Division of Water Quality at the time of his arrest.
Under federal law, Dixon must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence.
In July 2016, Lexington police searched Dixon’s home and found 121 grams of fentanyl and 69 grams of a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Dixon had been convicted in 2003 of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and using a firearm in a drug crime.
In April, while working for the city, Dixon suffered a work-related injury. A sentencing memorandum said he was prescribed opiate painkillers for treatment, became addicted and later turned to heroin to help manage his pain.
“The great work of our law enforcement partners at the DEA and the Lexington Police prevented an enormous amount of this very dangerous drug from being illegally distributed,” said Carlton S. Shier IV, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Shier said in a news release that the seizure in this case “represents one of the largest ever in the Lexington area. This case was a significant achievement toward public safety and supports our continued efforts in combating the opioid epidemic in our community.”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
