Lexington police need public assistance finding robbery suspect

Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed one Lexington gas station and tried to rob another within a few hours in January.
The robberies occurred Jan. 10 and 11, public information officer Brenna Angel said in a news release.
The cases occurred about 10 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Idle Hour BP station at 2221 Richmond Road, and about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Speedway at 1281 East New Circle Road, Angel said. In each case, a man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk at the BP refused, and the man drove off in a dark car. At the Speedway, the clerk complied, and the robber left.
In both cases, the gunman was described as a black man in his teens or 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, with a red bandanna over his face, Angel said.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
