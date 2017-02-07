Help solve the King Cobras homicide

Police are asking for your help to solve the King Cobras homicide. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s crime of the week is a fatal shooting at the King Cobras Motorcycle Club. In the early-morning hours of Jan. 14, police responded to a report of a shooting at 514 East Third Street, the motorcycle club’s headquarters. In spite of the efforts of bystanders and police to save him, the victim, Robert Cowan, died. Police are asking for help to develop new leads in the investigation.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Richmond Hammonds, who is wanted on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Hammonds, 31, is described as a white man, standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Hammonds, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
Comments