Grand jury indicts school PTA treasurer who admitted taking $10,901

The 2015-16 treasurer of the Tates Creek Elementary School PTA was indicted Tuesday on a felony theft charge by a Fayette County grand jury.
Clifton Lee Miller, 43, admitted last year that he took $10,901 from the PTA bank account using several means, including writing checks to “cash” and failing to make cash deposits, a citation said.
The indictment said Miller “unlawfully took possession or exercised control over money belonging” to the PTA “with the intent to deprive it.”
In late October, David Kidd, president of the 16th District PTA, which covers Fayette County, issued a statement saying that the leaders of the Tates Creek Elementary PTA, during a routine annual financial review, raised concerns about possible irregularities to the district PTA, state PTA and Fayette County Public Schools law enforcement.
Miller is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 17 in Fayette Circuit Court.
