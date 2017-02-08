Woman indicted on manslaughter in deaths of detective, UK employee

A Lexington woman has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter in the October deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee.
Suzanne Marie Whitlow, 27, was also indicted Tuesday by a Fayette County grand jury on a second offense of driving under the influence with an aggravating circumstance. Whitlow also was charged with being a persistent felony offender.
Whitlow had admitted to drinking several vodka and cranberry drinks before her arrest early Oct. 29, court document say. She was arrested after her vehicle struck Louisville detective Jason Schweitzer, 37, and UK employee Timothy Moore, 56, at South Upper and Bolivar streets.
Moore, a third-shift employee in UK’s heating and cooling division at the Peterson Service Building on South Upper, was giving directions to Tolly Ho Restaurant to Schweitzer. Schweitzer was in Lexington for a Fraternal Order of Police convention.
Whitlow had a 2014 drunken-driving conviction in Fayette County. She had completed DUI classes for the conviction and license suspension just a few weeks before the October deaths of Schweitzer and Moore. The indictment said she was also convicted in 2010 of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
She had a history of violating probation and landing back in jail for drinking alcohol and failing to complete substance abuse or alcohol counseling.
Whitlow remains in the Fayette County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 16.
