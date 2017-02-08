16-year KSP veteran shot Richmond man who drove at him

A Richmond man was identified Tuesday as the suspect shot by a threatened, veteran state police trooper Tuesday night in Madison County.
Kenneth B. Huntzinger, 51, is at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Tuesday at about 8:50 p.m., said Kentucky State trooper Robert Purdy in a news release. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on General Nelson Drive where Huntzinger was.
“As KSP arrived on scene the trooper exited his vehicle, and located the man that was allegedly involved in the disturbance in a vehicle,” Purdy said. “The ongoing investigation alleges that the suspect then drove his truck directly at the trooper, at which time shots were fired, injuring the suspect.”
The officer involved in the shooting was Sgt. Toby Coyle, a 16-year veteran of the state police. Coyle is currently on paid administrative leave, Purdy said.
The investigation into the shooting in ongoing.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
