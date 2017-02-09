Anderson County man arrested on child porn charges

An Anderson County man was arrested on about 20 child pornography charges, Kentucky State Police said Thursday.
Barry Lee Tackett, 58, of Lawrenceburg was arrested Wednesday night on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, state police said.
The state police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering that Tackett had shared child pornography online.
Equipment seized in a search of a Lawrenceburg residence was taken to a forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Tackett was charged with nine counts of distribution and 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Each charge is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Tackett was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center, which takes inmates from Anderson County.
