Police arrest three suspects, seek two more in theft of hospital ATM

Police in Mount Sterling said several people were involved in the theft of an ATM from a local hospital. Three people have been arrested, and police said at least two remain at large.
WLEX-TV reported on its website that police arrested James Leon Faulkner, 64; Michigan Faulkner, 31; and Anthony Faulkner, 36, all of Mount Sterling.
They’re charged with theft of more than $100,000 and engaging in organized crime, WLEX reported.
Police are looking for James Faulkner, 38, and his son, Damian Faulkner, 18.
Also, Jason Clark, 36, and Dusty Clark, 34, were arrested because they knew of the crime and where the ATM was hidden.
Police said there could be others involved. Anyone with information about the case should call Mount Sterling Police at 859-498-8899.
