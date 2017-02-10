Three teens charged after pickup truck, rifles stolen

A Lexington man and two juveniles were charged Friday with stealing two vehicles and two rifles, according to Lexington police.
Travis M. Hall, 18, is charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of marijuana, according to police.
A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, theft of a firearm and fraudulent firearm transaction, according to police. The names of the two juveniles not been released.
A Lexington officer pulled over a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was being driven erratically on Richmond Road near New Circle Road, according to police. After checking the truck’s license plate, the officer learned that the truck had been reported stolen.
The 15-year-old was driving when the pickup was pulled over, according to police. The officer found marijuana in the truck.
The investigation led officers to the 17-year-old, according to police. Investigators also learned about the theft of the two rifles and a second vehicle.
Both of the stolen vehicles had been left unlocked, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
