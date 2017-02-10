Impersonator of ‘Family Ties’ actor charged with rape in Bardstown

A man who impersonated “Family Ties” actor Brian Bonsall — to the point of getting tattoos similar to Bonsall’s — has been charged with rape, Bardstown police said Friday.
Nathan Larry Loebe, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a Bardstown woman, police said. Loebe is wanted in Colorado, Massachussetts and Ohio on other sexual assault charges, and he is wanted in Tucson, Ariz., in 40 open cases of stalking and harassment and in nine sexual assaults, police said.
The alleged Bardstown assault happened early Sunday at an apartment, police said. The 40-year-old woman told police she had just become acquainted with Loebe a couple of days earlier.
The police investigation revealed Loebe used online dating sites to find some of his victims. Loebe has been accused of impersonating Bonsall, who played Andrew “Andy” Keaton, the youngest child on the NBC sitcom “Family Ties” from 1986 to 1989.
“Loebe has obtained tattoos that match tattoos displayed by Brian Bonsall,” who is on tour with a band in Europe, the police release said.
Bonsall, 35, has posted warnings online that he is being impersonated by Loebe, and that Loebe “has copied alot of my tattoos.” Photos show that both men have large butterfly tattoos on their necks.
please help me spread this. It's about my impersonator Nathan Loebe. I heard he's currently in Tucson County Jail http://t.co/Pr83P9nWiv— Brian Bonsall (@mrbrianbonsall) June 9, 2015
Louisville police detectives had been searching for Loebe on Wednesday concerning incidents there, Bardstown police said. Tucson police had been looking for Loebe since January as a suspect in several criminal investigations.
Loebe is in the Nelson County jail in lieu of a $2.2 million bond.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments