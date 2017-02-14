Man indicted in shooting death of Lexington 14-year-old

A 23-year-old has been indicted on several charges in connection with the November shooting death of a Lexington 14-year-old.
Kevin Josue Ipina-Garcia was indicted on charges of murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence, according to court documents. He is accused of fatally shooting Angel Juarez on the night of Nov. 24.
Hours before the shooting occurred, several people who were meeting in a park near Angel’s Henton Road home were robbed by an unknown person, according to court documents. Some of the robbery victims suspected that Angel’s brother, Danilo Juarez, had set up the robbery by calling the meeting.
One of the victims, identified as José Ayala, reportedly left the park, picked up Ipina-Garcia and went to Danilo and Angel Juarez’s house, according to court documents. Angel was shot multiple times at about 11 p.m.
Ipina-Garcia was arrested the following day in West Virginia. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Feb. 24, according to court documents.
