The burglar sneaked in as she slept and stole her wallet

Police are asking for your help to solve a Fox Harbour Drive burglary. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s crime of the week is a burglary on Fox Harbour Drive in Lexington.
On the morning of Jan. 5, a woman awoke in her Fox Harbour Drive home and found her rear patio door open. She then found that her wallet had been stolen from her purse as she slept. That same night, her credit cards were used at Meijer on Reynolds Road and at Wal-Mart on Nicholasville Road. The burglar was caught on camera (see image above).
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is William Barker, wanted on charges of: felony theft by deception, flagrant non-support, probation violation, and being a persistent felony offender. Barker, 37, is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds.
If you have information about Barker, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
