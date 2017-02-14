Trimble County woman killed while at clinic

A Trimble County woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Bedford County.
Lora Cable, 38, was shot at You First Medical in Bedford at about 11:43 a.m., Kentucky State trooper Josh Lawson said in a news release.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that Timothy Riddle, 45 of Milton, allegedly entered the clinic and shot Cable before leaving the scene in a tan 2002 Mazda Protégé 4 door sedan,” Lawson said.
Riddle is described as 45 year old white man, 6 foot 3 inches tall, with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. Tips about Riddle’s whereabouts may be left at 502-532-6362 or 1-800-222-5555.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
