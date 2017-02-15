Lexington man charged with rapes of children younger than 12 years old

A Lexington man accused of raping children younger than 12 years old was arrested Tuesday.
Connellson Clark Lacy, 36, is charged with sexual abuse, sodomy and two counts of rape, according to court documents. Each charge involved a victim under 12 years old, according to court records.
Lacy’s arrest citation indicates two of the three victims were girls, WKYT reports.
Lacy is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Fayette County District Court, according to court documents. He’s being held in the Fayette County jail on a $32,500 cash bond.
