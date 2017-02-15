Southeast Lexington wreck leads to woman’s manslaughter indictment

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a woman on a manslaughter charge in connection with the vehicular crash that killed a Winchester man.
Alexandria Ray Rankin, 24, was also indicted on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge. If convicted on the felony manslaughter charge, Rankin could face five to 10 years in prison.
Robert Spencer Hatler, 23, died in a Nov. 11 crash at Athens-Boonesboro Road and Hays Boulevard in southeast Lexington, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Rankin was arrested at the scene, according to Fayette County jail records. Rankin is accused of running a red light and driving into the path of Hatler’s pickup truck. The pickup flipped over in the road, Lexington police said.
Officer Brandon Muravchick was the witness who testified before the grand jury. Rankin’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
