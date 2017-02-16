Fourth charged in death of pregnant Lexington woman pleads not guilty

The fourth man charged in the death of a pregnant Lexington woman pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in Fayette County District Court.
Skylar Bishop Stigall, 21, of Somerset was charged Wednesday with murder, fetal homicide and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 22-year-old Maryiah Coleman. Demetrioun Lamar Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain and Saquan Ysai Freeman, all 20 years old, each pleaded not guilty to the same charges Wednesday.
Coleman, who was eight months pregnant, died Sept. 7 after being shot while walking her dog near the Matador North Apartments on Winburn Drive.
The four men charged are scheduled to be back in court Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.
