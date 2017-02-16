Richmond man shot during confrontation with state police dies

A man shot by a state trooper who was responding to a call about a disturbance in Madison County last week has died.
Kenneth B. Huntzinger, 51, of Richmond, died Thursday night at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, state police said.
He was shot by state police Sgt. Toby Coyle, who was responding to a call about a domestic disturbance on General Nelson Drive on Feb. 7.
State police have said that when Coyle arrived and got out of his vehicle, Huntzinger, who was in a truck, drove directly at him, and at that point Coyle shot him.
Coyle was not injured.
Huntzinger’s body was to be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The newly formed state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.
Coyle, a 16-year veteran of the state police, has been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with state police policy.
