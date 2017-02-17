Crime

February 17, 2017 9:50 AM

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Richmond

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

One man was in serious condition at a Lexington hospital Friday after he was stabbed in a Thursday night fight in Richmond, police said.

Two men were involved in the fight on Turpin Drive off North Third Street, said Richmond police Maj. Rodney Richardson, patrol operations division commander.

The victim, who was not identified, was initially taken to Baptist Health Richmond and was later taken to University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Police said he was in serious condition.

The stabbing happened at about 9 p.m., Richardson said. No other details were immediately available.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

