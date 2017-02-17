Pharmacist convicted in drug conspiracy; must forfeit Corvettes and more than $300,000

A U.S. District Court jury found a Berea pharmacist guilty on 73 counts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting others in the illegal distribution of drugs.
The jury also found that Lonnie W. Hubbard must forfeit 32 items of property and cash because they were involved in money laundering or represented proceeds obtained as a result of his crimes.
The verdict was returned Thursday in Lexington after an eight-day trial.
Hubbard, who operated Rx Discount of Berea, was indicted in 2015. The indictment alleged that he distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine, and that he distributed oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”
The property that Lonnie Hubbard must forfeit includes real estate in London and Somerset, a 2015 GMC Denali Sierra, a 2013 Mercedes, a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2013 Corvette, an individual retirement account, a Community Trust Bank account of $201,498, a Central Bank account of $58,593, a Central Bank certificate of deposit of $56,000; and $13,210 in currency at the Somerset house.
Hubbard’s wife, Meggan Ashley Hubbard, pleaded guilty in October to a federal charge that she spent money that she knew came from the illegal proceeds from drug sales. She was sentenced in January to five months in prison, five months of home detention and three years of supervised release on a charge related to spending illegal drug money out of state.
Lonnie Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced June 16 by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves.
