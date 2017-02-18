Pulaski County sheriff investigates homicide

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.
Josh Oakes, 37, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at a home on Pumphouse Road, said Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
Strunk said Oakes and another man apparently got into a fight, and the other man, who has not been apprehended, shot Oakes.
“It’s still a very active case,” Strunk said.
He said his office was called at about 9 p.m. Oakes was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed Saturday morning.
