February 18, 2017 10:29 AM

Pulaski County sheriff investigates homicide

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Josh Oakes, 37, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at a home on Pumphouse Road, said Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.

Strunk said Oakes and another man apparently got into a fight, and the other man, who has not been apprehended, shot Oakes.

“It’s still a very active case,” Strunk said.

He said his office was called at about 9 p.m. Oakes was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed Saturday morning.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

