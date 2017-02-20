Robbery of a gun led to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old bystander, her unborn son

The bullet that killed Maryiah Coleman and her unborn baby was fired after four men tried to rob an unrelated victim of a gun, a detective testified Monday.
Coleman, who was eight months pregnant, was walking a family dog Sept. 7 when she unknowingly wandered into the vicinity of a robbery, the detective testified at a preliminary court hearing Monday. The victim in that robbery and four men trying to rob him were pointing guns at each other when a shot was fired by one of the four. That shot struck Coleman.
The robbery victim said Demetrioun Lamar Boaz, 20, fired the shot, the detective testified. Boaz; Skylar Bishop Stigall, 21, of Somerset; Joseph “Jodie” Fain and Saquan Ysai Freeman, both 20 years old, have been charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery.
The judge referred the initial charges to a grand jury for review.
