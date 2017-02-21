Crime

February 21, 2017 10:48 AM

Richmond man charged with assault in stabbing of another man

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

A Richmond man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another man last week, Richmond police said.

Glendon Eversole, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree assault.

The victim was stabbed twice in the neck and twice in the chest Thursday night in the 400 block of Turpin Drive. Eversole admitted that he stabbed the victim multipletimes with a knife, police said.

The victim is expected to be released soon from University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, police Maj. Rodney Richardson said.

Eversole was being held in the Madison County jail late Monday night.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fox Harbour Drive burglar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos