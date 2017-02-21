Man charged with murder in 2015 Lexington shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Winchester man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to the lesser charge of second degree manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of a Lexington man.
Dustin James Yost, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, was charged in April 2015 with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of Vondre R. Smithers.
Yost also plead guilty to tampering with evidence Tuesday afternoon in Fayette Circuit Court.
Smithers, 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a sidewalk on Bellefonte Drive on the morning of March 17, 2015. He died a short time later at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
According to court documents, Smithers was shot in Yost’s car and then was dumped on Bellefonte Drive. The records also reported that Yost admitted to meeting Smithers for a drug deal.
“Me and Vondre got into an argument. We were both under the influence of drugs,” Yost said Tuesday in court. “It escalated and I got into possession of his pistol.”
Yost could face 10 years for manslaughter and five years for tampering with evidence. He is due back in court for sentencing on March 30.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
