Help catch the man who robbed the Central Bank on Maple Leaf Drive

Police are asking for your help to catch a bank robber. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s crime of the week is the robbery of Central Bank on Maple Leaf Drive in Lexington.
At about 11 a.m. Jan. 30, a man entered the bank and approached tellers with a knife. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described as black, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and brown boots, wearing a white bandana over his face.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Jeffery Morris, wanted on a charge of assault.
Morris, 33, is black, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Morris, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
Comments