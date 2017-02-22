Lexington man previously acquitted of murder now wanted in December shooting

Lexington police are looking for a man wanted in a shooting that injured a man at a bar on Old Georgetown Street in December.
Jefferey C. Morris, 33, of Lexington is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault, according to police. He is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man on the night of Dec. 27 during a “brief altercation” at Jazzy G’s Bar & Grill.
Morris was found not guilty of murder in 2015 after being charged in the death of Anthony “Tone” Carter.
Carter, 47, was found in the early morning hours of June 11, 2014 on Chestnut Street with a gunshot wound to the back. He died a short time later at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
At Morris’ trial in October 2015, a former employer testified he’d been working with her in Louisville at the time of the shooting. The jury deliberated for 4 1/2 hours before returning a not guilty verdict.
After being acquitted Morris filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Lexington Urban County Government and two Lexington police detectives. The lawsuit was dismissed in December.
The lawsuit said Morris “spent more than a year incarcerated for the crimes he did not commit. He must now make a life for himself without the benefit of over a year lost from his life.”
Anyone with information about where Morris might be located is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
