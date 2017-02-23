Man dies one week after Richmond stabbing

A man who was stabbed during a fight in Richmond last week has died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Joshua Raleigh, 27, died at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of death is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
Raleigh had been released from the hospital after the stabbing and was later readmitted, according to the coroner’s office.
Glendon Eversole, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree assault, according to Richmond police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
