Nicholasville driver in 2016 fatal crash is charged with murder

A man was arrested Wednesday in Nicholasville and on a murder charge in connection with a fatal crash last August.
James Dustin Kouns, 34, of Nicholasville also is charged with driving under the influence, being a persistent felony offender and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to Nicholasville police.
Amber Parker, 30, was killed Aug. 20 after the crash, which occurred on South Main Street in Nicholasville.
Kouns was driving a SUV that collided head-on with Parker’s pickup truck, according to a WKYT report.
During the investigation, officers determined that Kouns was impaired at the time of the crash. Kouns has been indicted by a grand jury on each of the charges.
