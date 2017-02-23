Crime

February 23, 2017 2:04 PM

Nicholasville driver in 2016 fatal crash is charged with murder

By Morgan Eads

A man was arrested Wednesday in Nicholasville and on a murder charge in connection with a fatal crash last August.

James Dustin Kouns, 34, of Nicholasville also is charged with driving under the influence, being a persistent felony offender and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to Nicholasville police.

Amber Parker, 30, was killed Aug. 20 after the crash, which occurred on South Main Street in Nicholasville.

Kouns was driving a SUV that collided head-on with Parker’s pickup truck, according to a WKYT report.

During the investigation, officers determined that Kouns was impaired at the time of the crash. Kouns has been indicted by a grand jury on each of the charges.

