Woodford man charged with 100 counts of child porn possession, distribution

A Woodford County man is facing more than 100 charges related to child pornography after a Kentucky State Police undercover investigation.
Gary L. Weaver, 66, was arrested Thursday night and charged with 99 counts of possession and two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to state police. Each charge is a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
The investigation began after officers found images uploaded by Weaver online, according to state police. Investigators searched Weaver’s Versailles home Thursday and seized “equipment used to facilitate the crime.”
Weaver is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
