Downtown businesses’ windows and doors shot out during Esplanade shooting

Downtown businesses’ glass windows and doors were likely shot out during an overnight shooting on Esplanade off Main Street, Lexington police say.
Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a large shattered glass window on the Main Street side of Gray Construction. Police cannot say definitely at this point, but the damage was likely caused by a shooting that occurred on Esplanade, said Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.
“The glass door of Dad’s Favorites deli was also shot out during the shooting. It is located next door to Gray Construction at 236 East Main Street,” Angel said.
A shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Esplanade off Main Street, near the Kentucky Theatre. Angel said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Main Street and Esplanade. As officers arrived at the scene, a crowd was dispersing and no victims were located.
A few minutes later officers learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at a hospital, Angel said. The preliminary investigation revealed that the 22-year-old male victim was shot near Lexington Live on Main Street.
As of Saturday night, no one had been charged in the shooting.
“This investigation is ongoing and we have no suspect information at this time,” Angel said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
