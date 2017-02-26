Three men arrested Sunday, charged with drug-related offenses

Three men were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses Sunday morning.
A traffic stop on a vehicle was made at 3 a.m. Sunday for a moving violation on Interstate 64 at the 43 eastbound mile-marker in Shelby County, according to a news release by the Kentucky State Police. During the stop, 5.3 ounces of suspected crystal meth was located in the vehicle with a large amount of money. State police arrested three men in the vehicle and charged them various offenses.
Keith Davis, 46, of Whitley City, was charged with speeding, improper signal, careless driving, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (meth), and drug paraphernalia.
Jimmie Watson, 36, Revelo, was charged with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance second offense (meth).
Dustin Watson, 32, Whitley City, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance second offense (meth) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
The three men were booked in the Franklin County Jail.
