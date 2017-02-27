Boyd County man accused of arson, trying to run over deputy

A Boyd County man faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, arson and fleeing police after a garage fire over the weekend.
Joseph A. Smith, 31, of Catlettsburg also was charged with resisting arrest and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to court documents.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office was called early Sunday morning to Morgan Court in Ashland for a fire, according to court documents. A deputy found four people standing around a detached garage that had been set on fire using wooden logs stacked against the door.
While talking to three people gathered on one side of the building, the deputy asked about another person standing on the other side of the garage, according to the court documents. The three told the deputy there shouldn’t be anyone else on the property.
The deputy then saw a vehicle driven by Smith, according to court documents. Smith allegedly tried to run over the deputy.
The deputy fired his weapon at the vehicle and Smith drove away, according to court documents. A Kentucky State Police trooper saw the vehicle on Old Buckeye Road with no headlights or taillights and flat tires.
The trooper tried to pull Smith over, but he sped away, crashed into a rock wall and ran, according to court documents. The trooper ran after Smith and used his Taser.
A Taser was used several more times as the trooper and a deputy tried to arrest Smith and remove a handgun from his concealed holster, according to court documents. He was being held in the Boyd County jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
