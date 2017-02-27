Knox County teacher arrested on charge of possession of meth

A Knox County high school teacher has been suspended after being arrested Sunday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Kyle Ramsey, 29, of Pineville also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.
Police told WYMT that Ramsey and two other people were found in a hotel room at a Bell County Days Inn with syringes, a digital scale and a clear, rock-like substance that was thought to be meth.
Ramsey has been suspended from his teaching job pending further investigation, according to a statement given to the Herald-Leader on Monday by Knox County Public Schools.
Here is the complete statement from the school system:
“A Knox Central High School teacher was arrested on Sunday afternoon by law enforcement in Bell County on charges related to possessing an illegal substance/ drug.
At this time the employee is suspended pending further investigation by law enforcement and the school district. The school district cannot provide comment on pending investigations of its employees.
The Knox County School Board recognizes the substance/drug abuse problem in our nation and our communities. The board and its employees share a commitment to create and maintain a drug-free workplace. It is the policy of the board that district employees shall not manufacture, distribute, dispense, be under the influence of, purchase, possess, use, or attempt to obtain, sell or transfer illegal substances. The policy is part of the Board’s Drug Free/Alcohol Free Schools act.”
