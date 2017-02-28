7th-grade shooting victim was all alone until his teachers stepped in

When Southern Middle School teachers heard that one of their seventh-grade students was lying in the hospital with gunshot wounds from an attack that also killed his mother — his only relative in Lexington — they knew what to do.
Teachers rushed to the hospital that night.
“Two teachers stayed with him through the night so he would not be alone. One went home at 3 a.m. One stayed until the crack of dawn,” Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. She described the selfless actions of the Southern Middle school staff members Monday night as they were honored at the Fayette County Public Schools board meeting.
“The staff at Southern Middle became his family when he had no one else,” Deffendall said. “Throughout the weekend, Southern Middle School employees came in shifts, visiting the student, playing games with him, fulfilling his requests for Mountain Dew and Sour Patch Kids (candy), and ensuring he was not alone.”
Teachers and staff at the school kept vigil around the clock throughout that weekend, she said, “and have continued to wrap him in love since.”
They connected with other community agencies to help the student and worked with his church. They took up a collection, along with Tates Creek Middle School and Julius Marks Elementary School, and raised more than $700 for him.
The student was not identified and other details of the shooting were not discussed at the school board meeting.
But the Herald-Leader has reported that Tiffany Duiguid, 32, was killed Feb. 3 by a man she was dating in an apparent murder-suicide at the Whispering Hills Drive townhouse she shared with her 13-year-old son.
Keith Plaster, 44, and Duiguid had apparently been arguing when the boy went upstairs to see what was happening. That’s when the boy was shot, police said. Plaster was found dead on the back porch from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.
The boy was able to run to a neighbor’s house on King Arthur Drive and ask for help. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and treated for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening, the Herald-Leader reported.
When Deffendall honored the Southern Middle staff during the school board meeting, she quoted one of them:
“We just tried to help a student, who lost his life as he knew it, feel at home,” the staff member said, “That’s just how we do things at Southern Middle. There’s no other way for us. At the end of the day, we are a family and when there is a need, we are there.”
Jake Bell, Southern Middle’s interim principal who was at the school board meeting, told the Herald-Leader that the student was back at school, “doing well” and was living with a foster parent who is a police officer.
A Lexington police officer, who does not want to be identified, “has custody of the young man as a temporary guardian,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said Tuesday.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
