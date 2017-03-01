Help solve car break-ins, credit card fraud off Red Mile Road

Police are asking for your help to solve car break-ins and credit card fraud off Red Mile Road. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s crime of the week is theft and fraud on Horsemans Lane, off Red Mile Road in Lexington.
On the morning of Jan. 23, a man who lives in that area found out his vehicle had been broken into. His wallet and a video camera had been stolen. His credit cards were used at area businesses before the man could get the cards canceled.
A man was caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards.
Three others had their cars broken into on the same night in the area.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Mackenzie Davis, wanted on charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of stolen property.
If you have information about Davis, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
