Lexington police charge three people in McDonald’s robbery

Lexington police have arrested three people connected to the robbery of a McDonald’s on Feb. 15.
Brandon Coon, 30, Anthony Harris, 35, and Nicole Stewart, 30, were each charged with first-degree robbery, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
Police say the three were involved in the robbery of the McDonald’s at 2012 Harrodsburg Road.
“Witnesses reported that a white man, later identified as Harris, entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded cash,” Angel said. “An employee complied with the suspect’s demands, and he fled in a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Coon and Stewart as accomplices to the crime.”
All three were lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.
