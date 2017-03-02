Crime

March 2, 2017 12:01 PM

Two University of Kentucky students charged with robbery, kidnapping

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Two University of Kentucky students are accused of kidnapping and robbing a person at a house in the Hartland Estates neighborhood.

Zachary Costin, 21, and Ethan Hatfield, 20, are charged with robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to court records.

Costin and Hatfield are accused of hitting the victim with a gun and a hammer while threatening to kill the victim’s family, WKYT reports. The two-hour long robbery reportedly occurred at Hatfield’s home on McAtee Lane.

The victim’s clothes were reportedly taken before he was released, according to WKYT.

Crime

