Two University of Kentucky students charged with robbery, kidnapping

Two University of Kentucky students are accused of kidnapping and robbing a person at a house in the Hartland Estates neighborhood.
Zachary Costin, 21, and Ethan Hatfield, 20, are charged with robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to court records.
Costin and Hatfield are accused of hitting the victim with a gun and a hammer while threatening to kill the victim’s family, WKYT reports. The two-hour long robbery reportedly occurred at Hatfield’s home on McAtee Lane.
The victim’s clothes were reportedly taken before he was released, according to WKYT.
