Two men shot at each other in dispute over marijuana operation, police say

Two men face criminal charges after they exchanged gunfire in a dispute over a marijuana operation Wednesday night, police said.
Just before 6 p.m., two men were reported to be shooting at each other on Thompson Avenue, according to police. Officers found Brandon Ashley, 29, who had been shot, and Kendall Boulder, 57.
Investigators think the shooting stemmed from an argument over a marijuana-growing operation inside of a house, according to police. Ashley is accused of “threatening the safety of Boulder and another adult,” and preventing them from leaving the house before the shooting occurred.
Boulder then shot Ashley, according to police. Investigators think Boulder acted in self-defense. Ashley returned fire and didn’t strike anyone. Ashley was listed in fair condition Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Ashley is charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
Boulder is charged with receiving stolen property.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
