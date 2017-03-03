Winchester man accused of seeking hit man to kill perceived rival

A Clark County man is accused of trying to hire an undercover detective to kill his girlfriend’s suspected suitor, according to Winchester police.
Jesse Richard Long, 38, was charged Friday with solicitation of murder, according to court documents.
Long met with an undercover detective Wednesday on South Highland Street and offered him money to kill a man who he thought was having a relationship with his girlfriend, criminal investigations Capt. James Hall said. In addition to the money, Long reportedly offered the detective use of a firearm.
After the meeting, Long reportedly told the detective he needed to think about the deal before going through with it, Hall said. Long still had the firearm and police believed it was possible he would try to hire another person. Since Long had already offered money for the murder, police decided to arrest him Friday rather than waiting for him to contact the detective again.
Long is being held in the Clark County jail.
