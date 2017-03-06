Madison residents sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl

Two Madison County residents were sentenced Monday for conspiring to distribute large quantities of the painkiller fentanyl.
Travis B. Preston, 28, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney’s Carlton S. Shier IV.
Tiffany L. Griffith, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison for aiding and abetting the distribution.
Both defendants were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph M. Hood. Both must serve 85 percent of their respective sentences.
Preston and Griffith admitted to possessing approximately 121 grams of fentanyl for distribution. The fentanyl was discovered in Griffith’s purse during a traffic stop on April 5, 2016, in Garrard County. The defendants pleaded guilty in December.
Following the completion of their sentences, Preston and Griffith will be under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for eight years and four years, respectively.
