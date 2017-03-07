Trial for preacher accused in Danville shootings set for Aug. 10

More than three years after a three people were shot to death in a Danville pawn shop, a judge scheduled an Aug. 10 trial for the accused, Kenneth Allen Keith.
And in a related matter, Boyle Circuit Judge Darren Peckler refused a defense request to suppress evidence at that trial. Peckler set the trial date during a Tuesday status hearing.
Keith, 51, former pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Burnside, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Hockensmith, 35, and his wife, Angela, 38, both of Stanford, and gold broker Daniel Smith, 60, of Richmond, in a Danville pawn shop co-owned by the Hockensmiths in September 2013.
Michael Hockensmith formerly worked for Keith at the pawn shop before assuming ownership and changing the business name.
If convicted, Keith could face the death penalty.
Meanwhile, in an order issued last week, Peckler denied a defense motion that said search warrants relied on false or misleading statements, and that any evidence gathered as a result of the warrants should not be presented at trial. The warrants were for two vehicles owned by Keith and his wife, the pawn shop, the Burnside church and the church parsonage.
Peckler wrote that he found “no evidence” that police “acted in bad faith or in an objectively unreasonable manner” in the preparation of affidavits or warrants.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
