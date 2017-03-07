Two charged in connection with gas station robberies

Lexington police have charged two men in connection with robberies at two gas stations last week.
Police said a man later identified as Mark Furman, 48, went to the Shell station at 4096 Nichols Park Drive early Thursday and asked to buy some cigarettes.
“As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the suspect put a note on the counter stating that this was a robbery,” police said. “According to the victim, the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied with the demands, and the suspect fled.”
Police responded to an alarm at the gas station at 12:30 a.m. About three hours later, they were called to the Speedway at 2301 Paris Pike about a robbery in which the robber showed a note, implied that he had a weapon, took cash from the register and fled.
Furman was arrested last weekend on an unrelated offense. Police charged him Tuesday with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Police said Jeremiah Arnold, 28, acted as an accomplice. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
