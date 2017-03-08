Three charged in robbery spree; victims were fired on outside

A trio of gun-toting suspects have been charged with robbing and firing at people who were outdoors in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood, police said.
Lucio Sanchez, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of robbery in the crime spree, according to Lexington Police. Lanisha Harris, 20, was charged Saturday with two counts of robbery.
A 17-year-old boy also was charged Saturday with receiving a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a minor, giving a false name, possession of marijuana and four counts of robbery.
Just after midnight on March 1, a man reported to officers that he had been approached by two people on Cambridge Drive, according to police. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and robbed the man of his wallet and other items. As the man ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and struck him in the arm.
About an hour after the Cambridge Drive robbery, a woman reported that she’d been robbed at gunpoint on Oxford Circle, according to police. She told officers she’d been pushed to the ground, and one of the suspects fired a shot at her and missed. The suspects fled.
Officers who were on Oxford Circle investigating the second robbery were approached by a man and a woman who said they’d just been robbed, according to police. The two said they’d been approached by two males and female near Oxford Circle and Cambridge Drive.
The descriptions the pair gave of the suspects matched the description given by the victim of the second robbery, according to police.
Later that morning, about 6 a.m., officers were summoned to a business on Alexandria Drive for a report of a robbery with shots fired, according to police. A victim told investigators that she and a friend were approached by two men who tried to rob them. One of the suspects then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot.
An employee from a nearby business came outside and tried to intervene and the suspects fired several more shots before running from the area, according to police.
Investigators determined Sanchez and the 17-year-old were involved in all four of the reported robberies, according to police. Harris is accused of being involved in two of the robberies.
More charges are possible in the ongoing investigation, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
