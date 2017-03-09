Fake police officer attacks two women, steals from Lexington apartment

Two women were attacked early Thursday morning in a Harrodsburg Road apartment by a man dressed as a police officer, according to Lexington police.
Officers were called about 3 a.m. about a burglary. The two women told the officers that a man wearing a police uniform knocked on the door and said he was there to investigate a noise complaint.
When one of the women opened the door, the man punched her in the face and knocked her down, according to police. He entered the apartment, was startled by the second woman and hit her in the head.
The husband of one of the women heard the chaos in the apartment, came out of a bedroom and chased the attacker, who got away with some clothes and a pair of boots.
There were conflicting statements about what happened, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this case can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments